JTO sako, kad VSD – prieš žodžio ir minties laisvę. Lietuvos žiniasklaida – nė mur mur

Aš suprantu, kad partškolos lektorė Dalia Grybauskaitė ir jos berniukas kibaldžiukas Darius Jauniškis ir toliau matys grėsmes nacionaliniam saugumui kiekviename šaldytuve ir po kiekviena lova, bet partškolos lektorės kadencija jau greitai baigsis, tikiu, kad kartu su ja baigsis ir berniukų kibaldžiukų era Lietuvoje.

O naujajam prezientui ir jo paskirtam VSD vadovui derėtų pasisakityti, ką rašo JTO Žmogaus teisių komitetas savo išvadose apie Lietuvą.

Tiesa, delfiai, LRT ir kita „mainstream“ Lietuvos žiniasklaida apie tai nepranešė, nes žodžio ir minties laisvė bei VSD bandymas ją gniaužti Lietuvos žiniasklaidos nedomina.

Gerai, kad nors JTO domina:

Freedom of expression and association

27. The Committee is concerned at initiatives that would restrict and chill freedom of

expression, including against individuals for addressing the complicity of Lithuanians in Nazi

crimes against Jews and others. In particular, it is concerned at reports that associations,

news agencies, journalists, human rights defenders and other individuals are published in the

annual Assessment of Threats to National Security by the State Security Department and at

the absence of any information regarding the criteria and procedures for such publication or

its justification. It is also concerned, at reports of recent proposed amendments to the Law on

Consumer Protection, which would ban selling material that “distorts historical facts” about

the nation. (arts. 19 and 21)

28. The State party should cease publically referring to individuals and entities that

exercise their freedom of expression as “national security threats”. It should ensure that

all of its initiatives, legislative or otherwise, guarantee that authors, journalists, human

rights defenders and other individuals and associations are able to freely exercise their

right to freedom of expression, in accordance with article 19 of the Covenant and the

Committee’s general comment no. 34 (2011) on the freedoms of opinion and expression.

https://tbinternet.ohchr.org/Treaties/CCPR/Shared%20Documents/LTU/CCPR_C_LTU_CO_4_31863_E.pdf

